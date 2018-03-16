Buhari, Bill Gate, Gen.AbdulSalami, Saraki others grace Dangote’s daughter wedding

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Presdient Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, in Kano led local and international players to the wedding of Fatima Dangote, daughter of African richest man, Aliko Dangote, and her pilot groom, Jamil Abubakar, son to the former Inspector General of police in a society wedding that rocks Kano to a standstill.



President Buhari, who served as the bride’s Guardian, handed over Fatima in marriage to the groom’s guardian, after payment of N500, 000 as dowry as stipulated by Islamic principles.

Thereafter, the 19th Fulani emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II consummated the marriage contract as outlined by Islam inside his palace at 11am, as the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen led the quality crowd in supplications.

The important Dignitaries at the one in century wedding included former Nigerian military Head of state, General AbdulSalami Abubakar, international business mogul, Mr Bill Gate, a number of Diplomat, and notable captains of industry.

Other top VIP that graced the wedding includes Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and APC national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Among the governors that attended the wedding were governors of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasarawa, Umar Tanko Almakura and Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.

Others Governors at the wedding further include governors of Borno, Kashim Shettimam, Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam, Kogi Yahaya Bello, Ogun Ibikunle Amosun, Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state.

Other top dignitaries at the Dangote’s daughter wedding were former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau, an , serving and former senators and members of House of

Representatives, serving and former ministers as well as head of federal government agencies