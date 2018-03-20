Brymo, Mayorkun, others storm Abuja for Kwam1 concert

All is now set for the much talked about Kwam 1 musical concert scheduled to hold in the capital city of Abuja on Mach 22, 2018.

The event scheduled to hold inside the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja will have top artistes, including the energetic King Wasiu Ayinde Marsha (Kwam1) himself treating Abuja residents to the best musical concert in recent times.

Giving further details on the show, Mr. Samson Davies, CEO True Nigerian Experience, said many artists have been confirmed for the show, including Brymo and Mayorkun.

According to him, “the concert would be a night of practical display of vocal dexterity of top Nigerian artists, including the King himself.”

The event organized by the True Nigerian Experience will start at 6pm with tickets selling for N20,000, N500,000 and N1m respectively.