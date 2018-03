NPFL Champions Plateau United have crashed out of the race for the CAF Champions League group stage.

Tosin Omoyele’s 24th minute goal, after Salomon Junior’s assist, helped Plateau United to beat Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel 1-0 in Jos, but they still join MFM FC of Lagos in crashing out of the 2018 CAF Champions League after losing out on a 3-4 aggregate.(NAN)