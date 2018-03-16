Breaking News
Breaking: FIFA lifts three-decade ban on Iraq hosting international matches

On 11:43 pm

FIFA lifted its three-decade ban on Iraq hosting international football on Friday with the cities of Arbil, Basra and Karbala given the go-ahead to stage matches.

A football fan waves a Saudi Arabian flag during the friendly football match between Iraq and Saudi Arabia at the Basra Sports city stadium in Basra on February 28, 2018.
Iraq has not played full internationals on home turf ever since its 1990 invasion of Kuwait that sparked an international embargo. Iraq won the match 4-1 / AFP PHOTO / HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI

“We are allowing international matches to be staged in the cities of Arbil, Basra and Karbala,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino told reporters after a meeting of the FIFA Council in Bogota.


