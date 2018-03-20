Boundary dispute: Nwoye urges FG to end clashes between Anambra , Kogi communities

By Charles Kumolu

LAGOS—A member of the House of Representatives Dr. Tony Nwoye has called on the Federal Government to quickly resolve the boundary dispute between Ezi-agulu Otu and Enugu Otu Aguleri communities in Anambra State and Ibaji/Odeke community in Kogi State to stop further destruction of lives and property.

Moving a motion titled: “Need to Deploy Security Personnel to Stop Recurring Crisis Between Ibaji/Odeke and Eziagulu Otu and Enugu Otu Agularei Communities,” he lamented that four people were injured while more than 15 farm settlements were destroyed recently.

His words: “The communities of Ibaji/Odeke and Ezi-agulu Otu and Enugu Otu Aguleri have been involved in crises over land and oil for several years. Several lives were lost, many were wounded and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

“The communal crises occurred recently and have been ongoing for the past four days, leaving more than four persons with bullet wounds. More than 15 farm settlements were destroyed while houses were also destroyed. Economic activities in Onueke, Ogbuoka, Igozi, Anaovia, Ataja, Odubuenyi and its environs were disrupted.”

The House, however, called on the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Monguno, retd; Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Yusuf Burutai, and Inspector General of Police, Idris Kpotum to deploy security personnel to the affected communities.

It also mandated its committees on Defence, Army, and Police to ensure immediate implementation of the resolution.