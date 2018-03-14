We have the best creative arts talents, says Monkey Media House boss

They say when you have got it, you flaunt it. This must have been the thought on the mind of Godfrey Egaukun, the founder and Chairman of Monkey Media House Limited which was founded in 2015, when he was addressing newsmen recently on the abundance of talents signed to their label.

The man who founded the company as an expression of his love for African inspired entertainment and as a contribution to the promotion of African music and home-grown Nigerian talents, was unequivocal in his assertion.

“When you have a dream, find people who share in that dream, people whose growth ultimately positively affects your own growth, people who are willing to chase their dreams at any and every cost, find these people and chase the dream together, this is what birthed Monkey Media House. So far so good, we are confident that we currently have some of the most talented people and we are determined to put their craft and talents out there,” he said, adding that the company will roll out a number of projects to unleash the talents under their belt.

“We have a lot of projects in the pipeline, projects as far as movie production, music record production and all, but we will be sure to inform the public once we are ready to make them known as we move on. You do not have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great” he added.

Currently, the company houses some of Africa’s greatest talents and he is very optimistic that these talents will make a mark in the media and art industry.

As an engineer, a project manager and an entrepreneur, Mr Eguakun has a knack for investing in new market shares and opportunities and leading teams that generate mind-blowing revenue in sales, through Monkey Media House, daughter companies like Monkey Media House Records, Monkey Media House Unlimited and i5Radio.

When he is not designing jet engines, he is most likely searching for new market/business opportunities and new talents to sign on to the MMH family.