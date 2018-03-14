Benue: Sanction IGP, youths tell Buhari

The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Lagos State chapter, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sanction the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for defying his order.

The group made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator and General Secretary in the state, Mr AbdulWaheed Odunuga and Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe.

Buhari had in Benue on Monday said he was unaware that Idris disregarded his directive to relocate to the state after the killing of 73 people on New Year Day.

The president was reacting to Benue stakeholders’ allegation that the IGP didn’t spend a day in the state, contrary to the president’s order to him on Jan. 9 to immediately move to Benue and restore peace.

The group said that it was disheartening that the IGP, the number one policeman in the country, had to wait for the directive of the president before addressing crucial mayhem and massacre in Benue.

“The IGP decided to renege on the oath of his office by taking solace in another state, while some Nigerians were begging for their lives to be saved in the hands of armed herdsmen.

“The serving police officers in the troubled region could not have done more than what their role model and leader, Ibrahim Idris, did at that moment.

“In a war where the commander is hiding, the combatants will either do the same or defy orders,” it said.

It added that the continuous service of the police boss would amount to bad omen and “symbol of insubordination and unpatriotic personality’’.

According to it, the situation must be addressed instantly to forestall a situation in a country where security is being entrusted in the hands of those who cannot manage.

The youth group also recommended that the president should review the profile of superior serving officers for a competent and committed patriotic officer.

They said that the nation needed officers who would motivate men with passion for oneness, selflessness, dignity and security of the nation in order to boost the current security state.

The president has queried the IGP and demanded full report of police operations in Benue during the period.