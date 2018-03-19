BBNAIJA2018: Ex-housemate Leo loses mom

By Iyabo Aina

Shortly after his eviction from the Big Brother Naija house, Leo lost his mom who has been buried according to Muslim rights.

Sharing the news of his mother’s death on his Instagram page, he wrote; “March 18, 2018. The worst day of my life. I lost my mother and I had to bury my mother today according to her Muslim rights. I remember the day of the Big brother auditions,you forced me to go, you said “you can win it for your business”. You said so far I’m myself, they will adore me. You set the pace for my life. You gave me everything. Today I felt like I could not breathe. Your legacy is that of the greatest woman I have ever known. Rest in peace Alhaja RMO Sanni. Rest in peace legend. Thank you for everything. Till we meet again. ❤❤❤

Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this ordeal. I’m sorry I couldn’t pick calls.