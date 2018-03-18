BBNaija: Tobi and Rico Swavey win Nokia Duo Clip challenge

Abuja – The pair of Tobi Bakare and Rico Swavey emerged as the winners of BigBrotherNaija (DoubleW ahala) “ Duo Clip” special task sponsored by Nokia.



Based on expression of creativity and story delivery, Tobi and Rico Swavey won the sum of N2 million, Nokia 8 Bothie phones and shopping vouchers at stake .

Housemates were paired two each to present a task titled “Duo Clip” using Nokia 8 to shoot and edit their own unique content.

Some of the pairings were; Cee-C and Bambam,Rico Swavey and Tobi, Miracle and Nina.

Housemates were to deliver a short film story with the themes; legacy, heritage, durability, endurance, strength, courage, passion, connectivity and togetherness.

Each housemate chose a theme and was to work on it with their partner to create a unique content peculiar to the teams.

The housemates, headed by the Head of House (HoH), Nina decided to write each theme on different pieces of paper and housemates picked one paper at a time.

Each housemate picked at random a paper with a theme. Nina chose Love, Lolu chose Strength, Anto ‘Legacy’, and Tobi ‘Connectivity’ and so did other housemates pick one theme each.

Tobi who served BigBrothers punishment through out the week has been forgiven but now has to to play the game with two strikes just like Cee-C and Lolu. (NAN)