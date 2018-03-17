BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts to Cee-C being a virgin

By iyabo aina

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C has generated controversy over her claims that she is a virgin.

The controversial housemate disclosed this in a conversation with fellow housemate, Teddy A.

During the chat, Cee-C stunned Teddy when she said she has never had sex in her life.

She was quoted as saying “I have never had sex in my whole life. The reason you never hear me talk about sex in the house is because I haven’t done it before.”

However, reactions have trailed her comments, ranging from Nigerian celebrities and viewers of Big Brother Nigeria show.

Mavin Producer, Don Jazzy on his twitter page said Cee-C maybe saying the truth.

He wrote “What did I just hear, Cee-C a Fargin okay. It’s believable sha.”

Recall that Don jazzy who is a lover of the show earlier reacted to sex video of Bambam and Teddy A urging Nigerians to stop judging the housemates as they are adults.