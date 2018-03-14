Breaking News
Bayern Munich into Champions League quarter-finals

On 7:54 pmIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Bayern Munich have booked a place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League by beating Besiktas 3-1 on the night and 8-1 on aggregate.

Bayern Munich’s forward Sandro Wagner (R) celebrates with teammates including Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal (C) after scoring during the second leg of the last 16 UEFA Champions League football match between Besiktas and Bayern Munich at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on March 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO


