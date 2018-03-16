Bagobiri fought injustice, oppression, Buhari told Catholics

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday described Late Bishop Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, the Bishop of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, as a man who fought injustice and oppression to a halt in Nigeria.

Bagobiri who was buried yesterday was said to have helped the poor, established schools including seminary.

In a message to the government and people of Kaduna State, the Catholic faithful in particular, and the Christian community in the country at large, the President described the late Bishop as a committed Christian who loved his community.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of Bishop Bagobiri.