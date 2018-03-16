Breaking News
Translate

Bagobiri fought injustice, oppression, Buhari told Catholics

On 1:26 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday described Late Bishop Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, the Bishop of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, as a man who fought injustice and oppression to a halt in Nigeria.

Bagobiri who was buried yesterday was said to have helped the poor, established schools including seminary.

In a message to the government and people of Kaduna State, the Catholic faithful in particular, and the Christian community in the country at large, the President described the late Bishop as a committed Christian who loved his community.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of Bishop Bagobiri.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.