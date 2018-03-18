Association tasks Borno Govt. on sports development

Mr Babakura Abacha, the Chairman, Borno chapter of the Club Owners Association of Nigeria, has advocated for proactive measures to encourage growth of sports at the grassroots.

Abacha said on Sunday in Maiduguri, that such measures were imperative to fast track development of amateur football clubs.

He emphasised the need for sound programmes to provide enabling environment for young players and athletes, to develop their talents and encourage sports in the state.

“We have about 30 football clubs participating in various annual tournaments in the state; the clubs are facing serious neglect by the government.

“Inter-school football competition is also important to discover young talents to feed the professional clubs such as El-kanemi Warriors,” he said.

Abacha decried lack of standard football pitch in the metropolis, adding that the Township Stadium main bowl was in a state of disrepair while a number of fields were converted to other use.

He noted that the trend brought football competition to its lowest ebb due to lack of available pitch to hold matches in the state.

Abacha suggested the reintroduction of inter-school football competitions and rehabilitation of sports facilities in the communities, to encourage sustainable development in the sector. (NAN)