ASO Savings & Loans set to commission N10 billion Karsana Estate

ASO Savings and Loans Plc with its partner, Global High Property Development Company, is set to commission the N10 billion ASO Garden Estate, Karsana, Abuja.

The residential estate, conceived by Global High Property Development Company was fully financed by ASO Savings and Loans Plc.

ASO Garden Estate consist of 249 units made up of 129 units of 2-bedroom apartments, 117 units of 3-bedroom apartments and three units of 4-bedroom terrace houses. Total construction cost of the estate is put at N10 billion.

Risikatu Ladi Ahmed, Executive Director, Corporate Services of ASO Savings, said the successful completion of the project is a further testimony to ASO Savings’ vision to be the mortgage bank of choice in Nigeria in terms of client service and housing provision for the citizens.

She stated: “The successful completion of this project in spite of the daunting challenges due to the difficult operating environment attests to the doggedness of our management team and our never say fail spirit no matter how intimidating the odds are. We are determined to continue to make the expectations of our stakeholders.”

The 249 units of apartments in the estate, which is billed for commissioning next month, is fully subscribed.