ASO Savings delivers Sanctuary Court Estate

…In partnership with Hortigraph, completes first phase of a 172 units of residential housing project

ASO Savings & Loans Plc. has, again, reaffirmed its leadership of the mortgage banking sector with the successful completion of the Sanctuary Court Estate, Karmo, Abuja.

The N2.3billion Residential Estate project executed in partnership with Hortigraph Nigeria Limited, an indigenous multi-disciplinary engineering, construction and consulting company was fully financed by ASO Savings & Loans Limited.

The synergy between ASO Savings & Loans and Hortigraph brought out the best of the two distinct brands with vast know how, technical competence and the required financial muscle to deliver exquisite and alluring homes for different categories of high end customers with sophisticated tastes and uncompromising demand for global standards.

Spanning over 6.97 hectares, the designs come in a mixed array of 172 units residences made up of 22 units of 4 bedroom detached houses, 30 units of 4 bedroom terrace with BQ Type A, 22 units of 4 bedroom terrace with BQ Type B, 56 units of 3bedroom terrace with BQ, 36 units of 3 bedroom block of flats and 6 units of 3 bedroom block of flats with associated External Works.

The estate, divided into four phases is broken down as follows;

Phase 1 – 42 units of mixed housing completed.

Phase 2 – 45 units of mixed housing with expected delivery date of April 30th, 2018

Phase 3 & 4 – Total of 85 units with last quarter 2018 delivery deadline

All the 172 units come with the imprimatur of ASO Savings & Loans and Hortigraph which mortgage industry operators describe as an insignia of quality, durability, elegance and aesthetic value.

According to Enesi Makoju, the Divisional Head – Structured Transactions & Advisory of ASO Savings and Loans, “The Hortigraph Estate was specifically designed to provide an up-market environment and ambience at middle market pricing. This was achieved by delivering partially completed houses with 100% exterior finishing in place alongside robust infrastructural features. Majority of subscribers for the first phase of these series of estates whom have already taken possession of their houses have expressed immense satisfaction at the value for money benefits they believe they have derived from the purchase of these houses”.

Nestled within the new Karmo district, off the plush Jabi neighbourhood and Mbora district close to Nizamiye hospital, filled with attractive infrastructural facilities such as a paved walkway and tarred road network, portable water and electric connectivity to the National grid, and just a 20 minute drive from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Sanctuary Estate is a dream fulfilled and earthly paradise for the subscribers.

The Estate is expected to generate an estimated N4billion revenue for ASO Savings and Hortigraph.