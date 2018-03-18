ASO Savings delivers Sanctuary Court Estate

ASO Savings & Loans Plc. has successful completion of the Sanctuary Court Estate, Karmo, Abuja.

The N2.3billion Residential Estate project, executed in partnership with Hortigraph Nigeria Limited, an indigenous multi-disciplinary engineering, construction and consulting company, was fully financed by ASO Savings & Loans Limited.

The synergy between ASO Savings & Loans and Hortigraph brought out the best in the two distinct brands with vast knowhow, technical competence and the required financial muscle to deliver exquisite and alluring homes for different categories of high end customers with sophisticated tastes and uncompromising demand for global standards.

According to Enesi Makoju, the Divisional Head – Structured Transactions & Advisory of ASO Savings and Loans, “The Hortigraph Estate was specifically designed to provide an up-market environment and ambience at middle market pricing.

This was achieved by delivering partially completed houses with 100% exterior finishing in place alongside robust infrastructural features. Majority of subscribers for the first phase of these series of estates whom have already taken possession of their houses have expressed immense satisfaction at the value for money benefits they believe they have derived from the purchase of these houses”.

The Estate is expected to generate around N4billion revenue for ASO Savings and Hortigraph.