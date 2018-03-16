Osinbajo’s daughter’s wedding takes place at Abuja National Christian Center tomorrow

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—The white wedding of the eldest daughter of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has been scheduled to take place at the National Christian Center, Abuja, on Saturday.

However the old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja was filled to capacity yesterday as it hosted guests of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who gave out his eldest daughter, Damilola in marriage at a colorful ceremony in Abuja.

The high class traditional wedding witnessed the who is who from the political class, the academia, the business class as well as associates of the Vice President.

But Vanguard reliably gathered that guests were not allowed to enter the venue with their cell phones, while journalists covering the State House were not allowed to come near the venue.

The event, which literally brought activities at the Vice President’s wing of the Presidential Villa to a standstill began with a traditional marriage at his Aguda official residence at the presidential villa.

The Vice President’s daughter is married to Oluseun Bakare.

Recall that the news of Damilola Osinbajo’s engagement to Oluseun Bakare emerged on social media during the week as Prof. Osinbajo took to his twitter handle to thank God for the betrothal of his daughter.

The Vice President wrote, “With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare.”

A source at the Villa hinted that the organizers of the event did not want journalists to cover it to avoid any backlash especially this period the nation is mourning the abduction of the Dapchi girls and the herdsmen attacks in many parts of the country that led to the death of many.

Security aides of the Vice President on Wednesday had sent a message to reporters in the villa informing them that they were not needed at any of the programme for the marriage ceremony.

According to the message from the security aides, the Vice President and his family had already contracted the entire publicity of the traditional wedding and the white wedding which will take place on Saturday to a private company.

Shortly after the traditional marriage, guests including some state governors were hosted to a reception at the old Banquet Hall now called the State House Conference center.

Investigations revealed that security personnel assigned to guard the venues of the ceremonies were warned not to take photographs with their phones or other electronic devices.

Two main parking lots of the villa, the pilot gate car park popularly known as Forest where majority of staff at the presidency park their cars and the banquet were left empty for only visitors who attended the reception ceremony.