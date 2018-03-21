Army arrests 4 Boko Haram insurgents in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had arrested an alleged high profile Boko Haram insurgent, Bubayi Isa, in Adamawa.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations said in a statement he issued in Maiduguri that Isa was arrested alongside three other suspects.

Chukwu listed the names of other suspects as Muhammad Buba, Yakubu Abubakar and Yakubu Abdullahi, adding that Isa was number 37 on the list of Boko Haram insurgents published by the army.

Chukwu explained that Isa was arrested on March 20, following an intelligence report, adding that the suspect hailed from Panama village of Biu Local Government of Borno.

The army spokesman said that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects participated in operations, coordinated by the Boko Haram insurgents at various times.

“Troops of 23 Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole on March 20, arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Bubayi Isa from Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State following a tip off.

“Further investigation reveals that Bubayi is the 37th suspect on the list of Boko Haram terrorist suspects, published by Army Headquarters.

“Other suspects arrested with him are: Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar from the same area while Yakubu Abdullahi hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area of Borno.

“The suspects were arrested in Kalaa village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa.

“The suspects have also confessed of belonging to a Boko Haram terrorists group and their various involvements, following a preliminary investigation by the troops.”