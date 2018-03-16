APC leaders in LG pass vote of confidence on Eboigbe

By Fredrick Okopie

CHAIRMAN of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr Chris Aghughu, has commended party leaders and ward executives for the vote of confidence passed on leader of the party in the council, Mr. Victor Eboigbe, in Ubiaja.

Aghughu, who was reacting to the confidence vote, said: “I am happy with the action of the party executives. The development is cogent, genuine and forward looking. Members of the party should look forward with greater hope for development in the affairs of the party and people of the local government.”

On his part, Esan South East local government chairman, Mr. Emuankhagbon, who applauded the action of the party executives, said he will “run an all-inclusive administration, pay staff salaries as at when due and work out a humane revenue drive to help boost the council’s development agenda.”