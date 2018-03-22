APC expels members for going to court over exco tenure extension

ENUGU— SECRETARY, Forum of States Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye yesterday disclosed that going by the provisions of the party’s constitution, all the APC members who took the party to court over tenure extension of the leadership of the party have been expelled from the party.

Nwoye who is also the chairman of APC in Enugu State at a press briefing in Enugu, stated that he and his colleagues were dumbfounded to learn that some of its forum members went to court after accepting extension of tenures for the party executive nationwide.

Nwoye said: “We (APC states chairmen) agreed on tenure extensions because this is election year and it will harm the party if you go into extensive convention.

“The 37 chairmen agreed on the extension because we are all aware of the different crises in the country and we did not want to compound the crises. So, we passed votes of confidence on President Buhari and on Tinubu’s reconciliation committee.

“Only four voted against the decision but that could not override the majority votes. They did not petition the party’s NEC nor the Tinubu committee and they now went to court.

“However, article 21 (a) of our party’s constitution recommends automatic expulsion for members that take the party to court without exhausting all available internal settlement measures.

“The provision is self executory and does not need a committee to pronounce the expulsion on them. But once they withdraw the action, they automatically regain their memberships.”