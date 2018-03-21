Annual Int’l Easter Youth Camp to Be Led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome from March 29th to April 5th

Beginning on March 29th of this year, the annual International Easter Youth Camp will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa until April the 5th. The program will be an 8-day, activity-filled gathering of young brothers and sisters who believe in Christ between the ages of 13 and 21 years old.

The event will be led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a well-known and respected Christian leader from Nigeria who curates this event. The goal of this program is to bring the spirit closer to God’s glory.

Led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, young people of faith who come from the world over will be able to join together to enjoy education, worship, and fun activities. The camp will be a great opportunity for youth to find fellowship with other believers, learning about different cultures and ways of life while learning how to live the word of God.

Youth who dream of hearing God’s plan for their lives, and who would love to meet with other like-minded individuals, are invited to register using the web form at http://www.globalyouthleadersf orum.org/ieyc_registration.php or by email at ieyc@globalyouthleadersforum.o rg.

The International Easter Youth Camp aims at getting better with each year, providing new activities, dance and music performances, lectures and field trips inspired by the international community. A promo vide from some of the past IEYC events is available to provide those with an interest of what awaits at the camp: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=W8D5_yyD60o