Angela Okorie flaunts blonde hair

By iyabo aina

Nigerian Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has decided to change her looks from what everyone is familiar with, as she recently decided to bleach the hair blonde to further add swag to her style.

This is notwithstanding the notion in Nigeria that when a lady decides to hit the barbing saloon to have her hair cut it is either she’s broke or trying to keep a low profile.

Well, in the case of the screen diva one cannot say for certain, as she is considered one of the biggest actresses in Nollywood .