Anambrarians give Kudos to Obiano over aides appointment

Anambrarains have shown satisfaction over the recent appointment of trustworthy individuals into key positions in the state, newsmen report.

To prove his readiness to work for the people of Anambra, Obiano barely 24 hours after his inauguration surprised Ndi-Anambra with his quick and smart decision of appointing new aides into his government.

The news of the appointment was announced yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government. The appointees include; Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government, Hon Willie Nwokoye, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Chief Primus Odili, Chief of Staff to the Governor and James Eze, Chief Press Secretary.

In what could be termed a felicitation message in a common sense theory, Chief Joseph Ukeji, Chairman of Ejison Group of Companies thanked Governor Willie Obiano for the reappointment of Prof Solo Chukwulobelu as SSG, noting that Solo’s great performance in the last tenure earned him his reappointment.

Speaking further he opined that the appointment of Chief Primus Odili as Chief of Staff to the Governor was also a welcome development, keying his confidence on the appointee’s respective abilities.

Chief ifeanyi Udokwu, on the other hand lauded Obiano for his appointment choice, noting that the governor does not want to slow down the wheel of development in Anambra hence his quick decision for a wonderful appointment.

In his words, “The appointees are men of impeccable characters who distinguished themselves in their previous assignment. I know they will continue making the Governor proud by doing what is expected of them.

In his own view, His royal Majesty Igwe Sir Ben Emeka, the traditional ruler of Umueri, said that the new appointees will definitely assist the Governor in the actualization of his vision for Ndi-Anambra.

He noted that the appointees were equally selected on merits and innate qualities. Citing an inscription from the Bible, Igwe Emeka said, “To whom much is given much is also expected”, and urged the appointees make the Governor proud.

Commenting on this also, Chief Anthony Enukeme, the Chairman of Tonimas Group of Companies described the appointment as a good step in the right direction, saying that the Principal officer’s are the pillars of the government.