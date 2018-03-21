Anambra monarchs rejoice with Dapchi community over release of schoolgirls

Enugu – The Anambra Central Traditional Rulers’ Council has rejoiced with parents of Dapchi community in Yobe over the release of some of the abducted school-girls in the community.

The Chairman of the council, Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno, said this while reacting to the recent release of some of the girls on Wednesday morning.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Abuja, said that 76 of the released school-girls have been documented.

Ilouno said: “The news is cheering and interesting; it is a great thing that some of the school-girls came back hale and hearty.

“We are happy for the development and join parents in Dapchi to rejoice over the recent development.

“We thank God for the positive development and pray all other Nigerians in captivity will be released as well.’’

The monarch, who is also the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu Ancient Kingdom in Anambra, appealed to the Federal Government and its partners to expedite action on the release of the remaining female students.

Ilouno also said that Nigerians were still waiting to get details of how the feat was achieved by the government.

NAN recalls that 110 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi were abducted on Feb. 19 from their school compound. (NAN)