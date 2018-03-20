Breaking News
Translate

Anambra Govt. warns against unauthorized use of Ekwueme Square

On 2:06 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Anambra State Government said that its attention  has been drawn  to illegal use of  Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka and called on the defaulters to stop forthwith.

Gov Obiano

Mr Daniel Ezeanwu, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government gave the warning made the call in an interview with newsmen, on Tuesday in Awka.

Ezeanwu said that the facility was designated for government and authorised public functions use only.

The permanent secretary said some individuals including those who claim to be affiliated to Awka Capital Sports Club made use of the facility for sports and other activities without permission.

According to him, unauthorised use of the facility will no longer be tolerated by the state government.

He urged intending users to fulfill due requirement before accessing the facility as defaulters would be made to face the wrath of the law

NAN


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.