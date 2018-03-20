Anambra Govt. warns against unauthorized use of Ekwueme Square

Anambra State Government said that its attention has been drawn to illegal use of Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka and called on the defaulters to stop forthwith.

Mr Daniel Ezeanwu, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government gave the warning made the call in an interview with newsmen, on Tuesday in Awka.

Ezeanwu said that the facility was designated for government and authorised public functions use only.

The permanent secretary said some individuals including those who claim to be affiliated to Awka Capital Sports Club made use of the facility for sports and other activities without permission.

According to him, unauthorised use of the facility will no longer be tolerated by the state government.

He urged intending users to fulfill due requirement before accessing the facility as defaulters would be made to face the wrath of the law

NAN