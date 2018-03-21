Amori lauds Okowa’s developmental strides in Delta

By Daniel Ozotha

A frontline Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant for 2019 Delta Central senatorial race, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his developmental strides in the state.

Amori also commended Okowa for the numerous political appointments of sons and daughters of Urhobo ethnic nationality.

Amori, while addressing members of his campaign team for his 2019 senatorial race, said he was in the race to give adequate representation for his people.

He said: “In 2019, we are going to be united for Okowa who has shown sufficient leadership pedigree through good governance, building sustainable political and socio-economic bridges across the three senatorial districts.

“As a campaign team (AMORI 4 SENATE 2019), we must bear in mind that our loyalty is first to the governor, who happens to be PDP sole candidate in 2019.

“We must, therefore, take the Okowa 2019 message to our various wards, local government areas and door-to-door to ensure that all eligible voters are mobilised for our governor’s landslide victory come 2019..

“Okowa has promised to hand over power to Urhobo governor on May 29, 2023. This is a gentleman’s promise and it’s sacrosanct. Therefore, do not be deceived by the sugar-coated tongue of any All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant or leaders who are busy talking about Urhobo agenda.”