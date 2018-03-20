Amnesty: Militants give FG 4-week ultimatum to reinstate Boroh

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—A coalition of nine militant groups in the Niger Delta, under the aegis of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, has given President Muhammadu Buhari four-week ultimatum to reinstate sacked Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd).

They threatened to resume fresh attacks on oil facilities across the region if Mr. President failed to reinstate the former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta on the expiration of the ultimatum.

Leader, RNDA, ‘General’ Johnmark Ezonbi, who handed the threat, yesterday in a statement after an enlarged meeting of the militant groups in the creek of Bayelsa State, said it was obvious that the Federal Government was toying with the destiny of the Niger Delta region.

They alleged that nothing tangible had been recorded since the coming of the current All Progressives Congress-led government at the centre.

Ezonbi said, “I want to warn that any intruder into our planned action in four weeks’ time if the Federal Government fails to reinstate Gen. Paul Boroh will be severely dealt with without mercy. Our attack will make security agencies in the creek very small.

“We are fully ready to take on anybody as we have the instrumentality of warfare that will make the biggest military might to marvel at our coordinated attacks.

“We are ready to dirty our rivers and creeks with our oil, it is better we spill it than allow government use it to develop other parts of the country.

“We are not unmindful of the roles played by self-styled leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the South-South region by sponsoring falsehood against the person and office of Boroh for his blunt refusal to grease their palms to the detriment of the Amnesty Programme meant strictly for ex-militants and agitators.

“We have always known those leaders to be anti-Niger Delta since the coming on board of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government as the latter kicked against the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.”

He said Boroh had made concerted efforts to put the amnesty programme back on track with the regular training of ex-militants and payment of monthly stipends without delay.

He added, “The RNDA declares Prof. Charles Dokubo unfit for the job because of his age. He has long lost touch with happenings in the creeks.

“The Federal Government will hear from us at the expiration of the four weeks ultimatum as no single stone will be left unturned as the Buhari-led administration prefers to go back to the recession period where Boroh played a major role by visiting the creeks with other stakeholders to prevail on the ‘boys’ to drop their arms and embrace peace.”