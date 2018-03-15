Akeredolu begs youths in Ondo to allow seamless completion of Multi billion naira

By Dayo Johnson

Akure- YOUTHS in the Ondo South Senatorial area of Ondo state have been begged to cooperate with contractors and security personnel on the construction of the 51 kilometer Araromi Seaside-Akodo-Lekki Road for early and seamless completion.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who made the plea during the flag-off of the road at Araromi in Ilaje council area, said the road would not only bring tremendous benefits to the people of the area, but would also link other Niger Delta states.

He asked the youths “to shun activities that would cause situations that might give rise to negative reports on the project.

“The attendant socio-economic benefits which the completion of this road will bring are considerable. There will be an unprecedented influx of visitors to our state through this route.

” The sons and daughters of these communities too will no longer have excuses not to visit as frequently as possible. Economic activities will improve and real wealth will be

created for the benefit of our people.”

Recall that the Memorandum of Understanding between the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) for the construction was signed on April 5, last year.

Akeredolu, while describing the flag-off of the road construction as historical, assured the people that the project would not suffer the fate others hurriedly conceived to achieve parochial political ends.

“The knowledge of the indispensability of a link road between our coastal communities and Lagos, the commercial capital of the country, propel this administration to ensure that this construction does not only take off, but we are also reassuring our people that we shall be back to commission it in due course.”

Chairman of the NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, who assured that the project would not be abandoned said the commission was not in competition with any state government, but always ready to partner with them for their socio-economic development.

Ndoma-Egba said “I want to urge the people of Ondo State to discard the notion that NDDC does not complete projects. I want assure you that all the projects embarked upon by the commission will be completed.” End