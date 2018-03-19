Agric programme creates 1,504 jobs in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD-sponsored value chain development programme has created1,504 new jobs for both men and women in Anambra State.

Of the number of jobs created, 1087 are permanent engagements, while the rest are non permanent.

Details showed that adult men and women got 767 permanent engagements, while youths got 320 permanent jobs.

Presenting the programme’s mid–term review report in Awka when a team from the Federal government and donor agencies visited the state, the programme’s coordinator, Mr. Emmanuel Agwuncha said: “Off-farm activities has kept many women and men in the various communities, where the programme is being implemented very busy, as they have been earning adequate incomes from farming activities.”