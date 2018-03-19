Agip inaugurates road project in Rivers community

By Davies Iheamnachor

MGBEDE: THE Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, has delivered one kilometre road with well channelled drainage system to Mgbede Community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, of Rivers State.

NDV gathered that NAOC, operator of the NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture Partners delivered the infrastructure as part of its corporate social responsibility to the community.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of ONELGA, Barrister Osi Olisa, commended Agip and its Joint Venture Partners for providing the project in Mgbede Community.

Olisa urged the people to use the road to improve the local economy of the area, even as he called for more developmental projects in the area by other firms.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Massimo Insulla, represented by the Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, Mr. Dennis Masi, said “the road project will improve the living standards of Mgbede people and ease internal mobility.

He reiterated the company’s commitment in empowering and providing access to social infrastructure in its areas of operation, adding: “this will continue to be the cardinal community relations policy of the company.”

Earlier in an address on behalf of the community, the Community Secretary, Mr. Jake Isinka lauded Agip and its Joint Venture Partners for an improved relationship between the community and the company.

He said “the cordial relationship has made it possible for the community to benefit from various projects initiated and executed by the company including water scheme, electrification, town hall, as well as the various road projects executed and commissioned within the community.”

The highlight of the ceremony, which witnessed a large turnout of indigenes, was the presentation of the project completion certificate by the Stakeholder Management and Community Development Division Manager, Mr. Dennis Masi to the Paramount Ruler of Mgbede, His Royal Highness, Eze. C. N. Ogor.