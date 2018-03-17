Afro dancehall singer, Danjay Seduction dedicates new song ‘Gogo’ to girls

Having scored a number of respectable hits and registering his name as an Afro dancehall act of note, Danjay Seduction, born Danjuma Aigbogun, drops another single ‘Gogo’ in complete difference to every girl out there.

Produced by Emperaw Beats, mixed and mastered by Anddy Kin, “Gogo” is an intoxicating blend of eclectic sound and comforting lyrics that both entertain and serenade the listener.

Born on July 18, 1996, Danjay Seduction started singing as a child and with the help of his father, he fully launched out professionally in 2014, dishing out quality music to the appreciation of critics and music lovers.

Speaking on his new song ‘Gogo,’ he said was inspired by his love for enterprising women who have continued to show dedication to achieve excellence in all walks of life.

“The song is dedicated to every girl out there who has continued to break barriers to set new trends,” he said.

Danjay has ruffled the fabric of the entertainment world on a couple of occasions and thus he’s new single should be highly anticipated. In 2016 he dropped a banger ‘ Everything ‘ and followed up with ‘Wajo’ in 2017. 2018 is already looking like a great year as ‘Gogo’ is set to rule the airwaves for a long time.

He is currently signed to his very own record label – Seduction Records .