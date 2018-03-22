African Senior Athletics Championships: Asaba 2018 set for record attendance

Fifteen countries have already sent in their provisional list of athletes and officials ahead of the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Championships to be hosted in Asaba, Delta State.

After scoring a big point with the hosting of the inaugural edition of the Africa Junior Athletics Championship in Warri, which is the best in the series till date, Delta State is set for another big mark this time with the flagship Africa Senior Athletics Championships.

According to the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships, Solomon Ogba, a record attendance is expected at the event.

Ogba said that for the first time in the history of the biennial athletics championship, all the countries in Africa would be represented in Asaba.

“I can guarantee you that we will be having a historic championship in Asaba as every country will be represented. The LOC will be sponsoring two athletes from all the countries so you can be sure that everybody will be present,” the former president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria assured.

Ogba who played a key role in the successful hosting of first Africa Youth Championships which has served as a template in subsequent editions disclosed that the aim is to also make Asaba 2018 the best ever in the history of the Africa Senior Athletics Championships.

“We want to set a new standard as far as the Africa Senior Athletics Championships is concerned, the goal is to make this edition as glamorous as the World Championships itself,” Ogba stressed.