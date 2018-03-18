How Adeboye, Oyedepo, others can rescue Nigeria — Cleric

By Bose Adelaja

A former pastor with Prophet T.B Joshua, Apostle Sedik Moses, has appealed to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Word Outreach; Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor; Prophet T.B Joshua, among others, to bury their differences and rescue Nigeria from her challenges.

Moses, who is the General Overseer of Christ Holy Mountain, Ikotun, Lagos, said the devil had capitalised on the disunity among leaders to cause setback for the nation.

At the on-going prayer meetings organised by the cleric titled, “Prayer for Nigeria”, he urged church leaders to unite regardless of tribe, creed or status.

The cleric, who quoted the scripture to buttress his point, said the Church had fallen short of God’s expectation, saying this had led to the crisis rocking the nation as Christian leaders could not speak with one voice.

“Men of God should unite and break the yoke of kidnapping, poverty, untimely death and political crisis in Nigeria. I am expecting the day any of our Christian leaders will feel free to worship outside his church without special invitation because Nigeria belongs to us all and we must see to her progress but this cannot be done when disunity, jealousy, hatred and envy are noticed in the church”, he said.