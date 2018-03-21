Breaking News
Adamawa govt. lauds release of Dapchi school girls

Urowayino Warami

Adamawa Government has expressed joy over the release of Dapchi school girls by Boko Haram.

Speaking to Newsmen on the development, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said it was good news to the government.

“As a government we are indeed very happy, we thank God for the release which signified the beginning of the restoration of confidence in our security operatives,” Sajoh said.

Also speaking, the member representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency, Adamu Kamale said he was happy with the development which he described as “answer to our prayers.”

“We thank Mr President for his effort and urged for its sustenance to secure the release of others abducted in other places like my constituency,” Kamale said.

Some students interviewed also expressed happiness over the development and urged government to take more concrete steps to avoid further abduction.


