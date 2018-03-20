Adamawa councillors demand immediate payment of furniture allowance

Yola, March – Elected Councillors from the 226 Wards in Adamawa have called on Gov. Muhammadu Bindow to as a matter of urgency pay their outstanding furniture allowance of N3.8 million each.

The demand was part of resolutions reached in an emergency meeting held by the Councillors in Yola where they gave government up to Wednesday to initiate action on their allowance or they would be forced to take “next line of action”.

Chairman of the Councillors Forum, Mr Rikam Bishard who spoke at the meeting, said their tenure which was reduced to two years by the State Assembly would lapse in June and yet they were not paid the allowance.

Bishard who is the Councillor representing Dwam Ward of Demsa Local Government said they were supposed to be paid three months after assuming office.

He also lamented that their monthly salary was reduced to N207, 000 as against N320, 000 received by their predecessors.

Most of the councillors who spoke at the meeting lamented their plight and urged the governor to pay them if he wanted their support in his 2019 reelection bid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the councillors will meet with the Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Mr Martins Babale on the issue. (NAN)