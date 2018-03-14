Access to Justice: Emir calls for establishment of more courts

Kaura-Namoda (Zamfara) – The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad-Asha has called for the establishment of more courts in the country to reduce delays in the dispensation of justice.



The emir made the call in Kaura-Namoda on Wednesday when he received members of Zamfara House of Assembly who visited his palace for consultation over Constitutional amendment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers, led by the Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji are holding town hall meetings in the 17 emirates of the state to intimate residents on the recent review of the country’s Constitution.

Muhammad-Asha described the undue delay in dispensing justice by law courts in the country as very worrisome and unfortunate, adding that establishing more courts would give people more chance of accessing justice.

According to him, “we are happy with this constitutional review because it will allow us to express our views, therefore we want you to consider this problem.”

The emir opposed the reduction of age of candidates for political offices, saying that “leadership of people require maturity and foresight.

“It is in line with our religious and traditional provisions to have matured people as leaders.

“Therefore, we don’t support reduction of the age for eligible candidates; we want you to retain it. Make it at least 40 years for people to contest for President, 30 years for those to contest for National Assembly, among others.”

Earlier, Rikiji said, the visit was “to collect views of our people as regard to the recent constitutional amendment process by the national assembly.

“Out of the 15 bills transmitted to us by the National assembly for alterations, we selected some that have direct bearing with the people at the grassroots that is why we are here today.

“As your representatives, we are here today to collect your views after which we will send your interest to the national assembly for the next amendment,” he said. (NAN)