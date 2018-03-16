Abia CP wants to deny us promotion —Police officers

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—SOME senior police officers serving at the Abia State Police Command have lamented the delay by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, in signing their Annual Performance Evaluation Report, APER, forms for their due promotion.

Vanguard gathered that the promotion is meant for those confirmed as Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, in 2014, promoted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, in 2015 and others promoted to Superintendent of Police, SP, in 2014, respectively.

The Police officers, who pleaded anonymity, further lamented that they risk being denied promotion since their APER forms were supposed to have been signed and submitted to Force Headquarters, Abuja, before March 30th, 2018.

They alleged that their forms have been sent to the CP since October 2017 before the signal from the Force headquarters directed that the forms must be submitted, March 30th.

“Signal was brought since the beginning of this month that Abia Command should bring our APER Forms before 30th of March. Since that day, we’ve been going for them to sign it, but the CP dumped it there. He needs to sign and send to the AIG to sign before sending to Abuja. His delay in signing it is causing a lot of problems and discomfort for us. Why can’t we be promoted after we’ve suffered to serve our father land? Other commands have done something about this, but Abia CP just sat on our own.

“The forms have been with him since October 2017, but he never attended to it. Why would he try to deprive us of our promotion? Didn’t we work for it? Are we supposed to beg for what is due to us? We want the Police authorities to hear us and save us from suffering over the CP’s negligence.”

Contacted on the issue through text message, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, stated that the APER forms would be ready on Friday as he has given directives to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Admin, on the matter.

“I have delegated the DCP Admin to sign them and he said he will be through with them by Friday. You can meet him for further information, please,” CP Ogbizi said.