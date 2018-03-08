8 secondary students die, as mysterious epidemic hits Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A mysterious epidemic has hit Government Science Secondary School, Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing eight students.

The development was said to have forced the school to shut down indefinitely, as students were sent back home due to the outbreak.

Member representing Kurfi Constituency at the Katsina State House of Assembly, Kabir Lawal, made the revelation on the floor of the house, yesterday.

Lawal called for a swift action in the matter, which he described as very urgent.

“The epidemic has now forced the school authority to close the school and send students back home,” Lawal said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House, Abubakar Kusada, has directed the House Committees on Education and Health to “conduct a thorough investigation” on the incident and report back to the House.

Also, the two other lawmakers from Kafur and Dutsinma constituencies, Garba Useini and Bishir Mamman, respectively, told the House that their constituencies experienced similar epidemic, but then could not give the numbers of casualties.