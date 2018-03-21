48th ANNUAL CONFERENCE: Estate surveyors, valuers move against quacks in Nigeria

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, yesterday, vowed to intensify the fight against quackery across the country describing it as a menace that should not be left for professionals to fight alone.

National President of the institution, Dr. Bolarinde Patunola-Ajayi said this at a five-day 48th annual conference which began yesterday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Dr. Patunola-Ajayi reiterated that members of the public should ensure that they engage certified estate surveyors, who are recognized by the institution adding that if people patronise quacks, they stand the risk of being duped.

Speaking on the theme titled: ‘Real estate and infrastructure as drivers of national economic development’, he said, “this year’s conference will attract over 4,000 members and other participants and it will bring together professionals in public and private sectors to address vital issues of interdisciplinary and ethical concerns in infrastructural development, GIS and infrastructure facility management, potentials of real estate sector as a veritable tool for economic recovery and more.

At a courtesy visit on the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Dr. Patunola-Ajayi promised to join hands with relevant agencies to make the city more beautiful.

In his response, Oba Adetunji, who spoke through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko acknowledged that most cities in the south-west zone especially Ibadan needed to be well planned promising to join hands with the government and the estate surveyors in making Ibadan city a centre of attraction.