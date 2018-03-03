3 die in South-South varsity cult clash

By Emma Una

CALABAR—THREE persons have been shot dead in a Federal university in the South-South region in an ongoing supremacy battle between two rival cult groups on campus.

The war, according to a reliable source, started last Friday afternoon when an unknown gunman shot a student from behind near a male hostel, killing him and thereafter fled into a nearby bush.

A student that resides at the hostel told Vanguard: “The trouble began on Thursday at the hostel when the gang boys had a face-off, but later settled only for it to start again with the shooting of a student on Friday.”

The Friday shooting exacerbated the clash which is said to be between the KKK and the Vikings with the killing of two more persons on Saturday.

The sporadic exchange of gunfire and killings on Friday and Saturday sent fears into the hearts of many students, who reside in the hostels, causing them to vacate their residences spreading rumours of closure of the school.

“Many students in the hostels have left and the halls locked down with the Homeland Security, a security outfit comprising of the Army, Police and NSCDC, currently patrolling the campus,” the student added.

The institution’s Information Officer did not respond to calls to his mobile phone, but a staff of the school confirmed the killings, noting that the school has not been closed down.

“It is the management that has the powers to close the school, but that has not been the case so the school is still operating,” the source said.