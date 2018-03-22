2019 POLLS: Don’t allow Nigerians lose confidence in you, Akeredolu tells INEC

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AHEAD of the 2019 general election, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to resist temptations that would make Nigerians lose confidence in the commission.

Governor Akeredolu said this when the Resident Electoral Commissioner , REC, in Ondo State, Dr. Rufus Akeju paid him a courtesy call in Akure.

He said that the electoral umpire should “be neutral and fair to all stakeholders in the discharge of its activities.”

Akeredolu also said: “The commission should resist temptations that would make the people lose confidence in it. INEC should see all political parties as equal.

“This will go along way to create trust and believability in the electoral body by Nigerians. When each political party is treated without fear or favour, the nation’s democracy will compete favourably with what is obtainable in the developed nations.”

The governor also called on “the electorate and political parties to cooperate with INEC with a view to achieving hitch-free polls in 2019.”

Akeredolu, who urged the REC to discharge his duties with integrity, truth and conscience, pledged his administration’s readiness to partner with the commission towards ensuring credible electoral processes.

Earlier, Akeju had explained that the priority of the electoral body was to ensure that people’s votes count.

Akeju assured political parties of a level playing ground even as he urged aspirants not to entertain any fear while pursuing their political ambitions.