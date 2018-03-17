2019: Onuesoke mobilises youths for PDP

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to youths to support the party so as to regain its lost glory.

Making the appeal while addressing some youths who visited him recently in Warri, Onuesoke observed that PDP is the only party that can guarantee the future of young people in the country.

He said that most stakeholders in the party are in tune with the decision that the PDP needs youths to reposition itself ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

His words: “Nigeria is endowed with young talented people who are doing great in various fields except politics. The only party that will give them the opportunity to develop in politics is PDP. The party has done it before and is ready to do it again if given the opportunity to emerge as the ruling party at the national level.

“If young people can come together on the platform of PDP to forge a common front, they will benefit more. Let us look at it this way, if youths who constitute about 78 percent of active voters decide to queue behind the PDP, things will work well for the party. They should shun other political parties that will use them as political thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

“I sincerely hope that youths will see the 2019 election as an opportunity to make a remarkable difference.”