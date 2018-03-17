2019: I have fought for the interest of the Igbo all over the country – Ifeanyi Ubah

Ekwulobia (Anambra) – Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, the Chief Executive of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd., has declared his intention to represent the Anambra South Senatorial District at the 2019 general elections.



Ubah disclosed his intention during a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Anambra South zone at Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area on Saturday.

He said he was in the race to provide quality representation and to project the party to other states in the South East after due consultations with the people of the constituency.

“I have worked for APGA and want to continue to do so as your representative at the Senate.

“Judge me by my antecedent; I have fought for the interest of the Igbos all over the country.

“For me, APGA is our party; I have given so much to the party in the past including making sure that it still exists and waxes stronger in the state.

“My political value is not only known in the state but across the country. Our major task is to take the party to other states in the South East zone,” Ubah said.

He said youth and women empowerment through sports, education and commerce as well as quality representation at the Red Chamber would remain his major focus if elected.

Contributing, Chief Franklin Onyeneke, a chieftain of the party in Aguata Local Government Area said Ubah’s declaration represented the aspiration of the people.

“No one in the zone can deny all his achievements, especially in the party.

“He introduced the slogan, “Onye aghana nwanne ya” meaning be your brother’s keeper” which APGA chants today,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Charles Aguonyeke, a chieftain of the party from Nnewi North Local Government Area, pledged the unalloyed support to Ubah’s aspiration.

“Recently, I watched how Sen. Victor Umeh is projecting the party at the Senate.

“I strongly believe that Ifeanyi Ubah is one individual who can effectively complement such effort in the interest of Igbos and people of Anambra South constituency,” he said.

On his part, Chief Nobert Obi, the state Chairman of the party said the party had not anointed any candidate for the 2019 general elections.

Obi, who urged the party faithful to gear up for credible, free and fair primaries, described Ubah’s declaration as “a welcome development for the party.”

The meeting also had in attendance local government chairmen from the seven local government areas of the senatorial zone and local government chairmen of the party in the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently representing the zone at the Senate. (NAN)