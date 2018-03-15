Breaking News
2019: Group urges Uduaghan to contest for Senate

On 9:52 pm by Emmanuel Okogba

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

A group, Uduaghan Dream Realisation Agenda (UDRA) has urged a former governor of Delta State, Dr, Emmanuel Uduaghan to represent Delta South Senatorial District in the Senate.

President of the group, Mr. Paul Victor, said this during an unscheduled visit by UDRA members to Uduaghan in Warri .

He said Uduaghan ’s victory is already guaranteed as a result of his achievement during his eight-year reign as governor of Delta State.

He specifically said Uduaghan excelled in the area of youth empowerment, investment in the health sector, transportation, infrastructure and other areas.

Also speaking, the Publicity Secretary of the group Mr. Charles Ukpemeku used the medium to advise the people of Delta South on the need to get their Permanent Voter Card, PVCs, to be able to perform their civic responsibility.


