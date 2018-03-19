2019: Group, Ofagbe Grassroot Movement(OGM) inaugurated

…We’II Mobilises Support, Votes For Mike Ogwah, says DG, Aki

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a political movement pressure group called, Ofagbe Grassroot Movement (OGM) Ofagbe has been inaugurated in Ofagbe, Isoko North Local Government Area.

The Group’s Chairman, Comrade Famous Aki, in inaugural speech said that the group’s mandate is to mobilise supporters and voters for the aspiration of their principal Hon Mike Ogwah for the Delta State House of Assembly, Isoko North Constituency in coming elections.

According to him, “we are committed and dedicated to our decision by giving all it takes bringing victory to this united family and our principal Hon. Mike Ogwah incoming house of Assembly member come 2019.”

Comrade Aki described the Hon Mike Ogwah mandate as divinely ordained and the best option for Isoko North Constituency come 2019.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Hon. Tutumor Daniel, a Special Assistant on political matters to the State Governor, said that Akwe-Owhe Peoples Democratic Party Ward is fully behind Hon Mike Ogwah mandate for house of Assembly come 2019 adding that it is the only way forward come 2019.

The inauguration was highly attended by representatives of Isoko Patrotic Forum, Isoko Grassroot Movement, Owhe-Ologbo Grassroots Movement, People’s Parliament Ozoro, ECOMOG Ozoro and Others political groups and stakeholders of the local government.