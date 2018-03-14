2018 W/Cup: Nigeria has good, strong players – Iceland defender

Bristol City’s Iceland international Hörður Björgvin Magnússon has complimented the Nigerian team ahead of the 2018 World Cup, saying that they have good and strong players.

The central defender is confident that he’ll make the starting line-up for the Nordic country when they face Nigeria, having gone the distance in their last five matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

‘’I am very optimistic about our team. Of course, this is a tricky group, but we have arrived at the World Cup and there is nothing easy in this. It’s only a pleasure to compete against the best players in the world,’’ Magnússon said to fotbolti.net.

“I have played against some Argentinian team members.

I want to introduce myself to the Nigerian team better, but I know there are good and strong players. We do not need to discuss Croatia anymore. ‘’

Magnússon was on the books of Italian giants Juventus for five years before joining Bristol City in 2016.

Nigeria and Iceland will do battle at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd on June 22.