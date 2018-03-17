17% pass English, Maths as WAEC releases 2017 WASSCE results

*Withholds 1,021 results

By Dayo Adesulu

LAGOS— West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for private candidates in 2017-First Series, yesterday, in Lagos with 17.13 per cent pass in English Language and Mathematics.

This is even as the results of 1,021 candidates, representing 9.03 per cent of the total candidature for the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Speaking at WAEC national office in Lagos, Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “A total of 11,721 candidates registered for the examination of which 11,307 candidates sat for the examination.”

According to him, 8,113 candidates, representing 71.75 per cent, obtained credits and above in two subjects.

He said: “6,375 candidates, representing 56.38 per cent obtained credits and above in three. 4,762 candidates, representing 42.12 percent, obtained credits and above in four. 3,263 candidates, representing 28.86 per cent obtained credits and above in five. 2,010 candidates, representing 17.78 per cent obtained credits and above in six.”

Asked if the HNO was satisfied with the results, Adenipekun replied in the negative, adding that the percentage of candidates in Mathematics and English Language in the WASSCE for private candidates in 2017 was 26.01 per cent.

For the withheld results of 1,021 candidates, he explained that their cases were being investigated, adding that reports of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate committee of the council in due course for consideration.

He, however, urged candidates who sat for the examination to check details of their performance on the Council’s website: www.waecdirect.org .

“The result checker PIN and Serial Number needed by the candidates to check results online are contained on the candidate’s photo card obtained by each candidate during registration for the examination,” he said.

Adenipekun said the council approved at the 65th Annual Meeting of WAEC held in Abuja last year that the five-member countries should conduct an additional diet of WASSCE for private candidates, beginning from 2018.

He said: “It is hoped that the additional diet of WASSCE for private candidates will reduce pressures on the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates.

“It will also address the do-or-die attitude of some candidates and thereby reduce their tendency for involvement in examination malpractice.”