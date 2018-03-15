15 varsity students bag RCCG scholarships

….30 widows empowered

By Sam Eyoboka

AS part of its Corporate Social Responsibilty, the First Born Family of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, yesterday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, announced the award of full scholarships to 15 students of Redeemer’s University, presented 30 grinding machines worth over N1 million to 30 less privileged persons to mark it’s 30th anniversary.

Making the announcement at the Power Conference to mark the 30th anniversary of the First Born Family, the head of the family and a Senior Assistant to the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Brown Oyitso said the gesture which included the presentation of cheques for an undisclosed sum to 30 widows in the church, was in line with the vision of the General Overseer.

The SATGO on Missions and the Pastor-in-charge of Region 19 explained that the empowerment programme, which includes provision of social amenities in the areas of their operation, is aimed at cushioning the challenges faced by the indigent members of the church.

The presentation was done by the wife of the General Overseer, Pastor Folu Adeboye just as the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye extolled the virtues of the Family which started as a model parish in 1988 at Ladipo Oluwole in Ikeja shortly after he assumed the office of the General Overseer.

Before addressing the topic of his message titled: “From glory to glory”, Adeboye acknowledged the sterling qualities products of the First Born Family have showcased across the globe. “I want you all to know that your representatives all over the world are doing excellently well.

“Any where I go in America, in Europe, in the Far East, in the Middle East, anybody they say is performing excellently well, you can trace that fellow to the First Born Family. Therefore, I urge you members of the Family to make sure that you entertain those who have joined you today for this celebration, let them know that you appreciate them, because I do,” he stated.

Continuing in his encomiums, the General Overseer said members of the Family are “fantastic people, trust worthy people. Congratulations on your 30th year anniversary,” he noted while also appreciating the choir and immediately challenged the 2,000-man mass choir to get ready to perform a particular track they did on Solid Rock at the April Holy Ghost Service.

He then proceeded to outline several nuggets for people to move from glory to glory, stressing that cardinal among them is evangelism, “if you must move from glory to glory, you must sow bountifully, surrender all, you must be ready to let God be God, you live a life of holiness…you must move from one level of holiness to another.”

According to him, one thing is common to all those who had the privilege of moving from glory to glory in the Bible, “they were all diligent and the diligence started with contact with the King of glory——Jesus Christ and you cannot afford to be lazy.”

One other highlights of the conference was the feeding of the mammoth crowd to demonstrate biblical practice where Jesus fed several thousands who participated in his several crusades, arguing that after the Spiritual food the people who have spent several moments must also be fed with physical food.