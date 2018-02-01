We won’t allow Ijaw take over our land — Omadino community

By Gab Ejuwa

The people of Omadino community in Delta State have vowed not to allow the Ijaws of Gbaramatu Kingdom take their land as a result of the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University by the Federal Government, just as the Ijaws have described the new memo on the establishment of the university sent to the National Assembly by the Attorney General of the Federation as baseless and belated.

In a statement by Prince Metsese Diden, President, Omadino Employment and Development Association, the people lauded the AGF, Abubakar Malami on his memo to the National Assembly, advising the legislators to comply with a Supreme Court judgment that recognised the site of the university as Okerenghigo.

Reacting, however, Mr Fred Igere, Communication Director of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, described the AGF’s memo as belated and baseless, noting that the law establishing the Nigerian Maritime University has been passed by the National Assembly.

According to Igere, “We the Ijaw people respect the position of the Itsekiris of Ugborodo community who insist that the location of the University is Okerenkoko and not Okerenghigho.

He described the AGF memo as an exceptional courage to identify and speak the truth at a time when many high officials of the Federal Government would rather play to the gallery and mix politics with issues of Justice in such a way as to ridicule the entire edifice of government in a supposedly civilized society.

Diden admonished the National Assembly not to turn democracy on its head in an attempt to jettison the valid judgments of the Supreme Court as regard the ownership and nomenclature of the location of the proposed Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenghigho, and not Okerenkoko.

“The Ugborodo people should not be undermined for any statement made because they are the closest neighbours to Gbaramatu in Warri South West council and not Omadino community in Warri South council. Whatever Ugborodo people say about NMU is right and straight forward. Ugborodo trust is the richest in Itsekiri Kingdom and therefore, can’t be underestimated by the so call Itsekiri youths or Omadino people,” he added.