Underage driver kills final year student, 2 others in Gusau

Zamfara Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that an underage driver killed three persons in Gusau as a result of reckless driving.

Confirming the incident in Gusau yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, DSP Mohammed Shehu, said the case was being investigated.

According to Shehu, “the incident happened on Monday and the hit-and-run kid driver is yet to be arrested. Already, we have got his details with the ongoing investigation.”

Also speaking on the matter, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in the state, Mr. Nasir Ahmad, said the command received information on the incident.

“We received the information after the victims had been evacuated by the Police and so the issue is with the Police now,” he said.

An eyewitness said the driver drove at a very high speed in a Mercedes Benz car on a busy road, lost control of the car and ran over his victims.

One of the victims was a female and a final year student at the state-owned School of Nursing and Midwifery.